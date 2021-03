Walker ended with just three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in nine minutes during Monday's 100-97 loss to Charlotte.

Coming off a career-best 31 points against the Bucks, Walker came crashing back to earth with arguably his worst performance of the season. Dejounte Murray returned to the lineup, sending Walker back to the bench. Despite some scoring flashes this season, Walker is not a player worth holding in standard formats.