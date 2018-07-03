Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Has rough summer league debut

Walker had seven points (3-16 FG, 1-6 3PT) in Monday night's summer league loss to the Jazz.

The 2018 first-rounder struggled for most of the night, hitting just 3-of-16 field goals and finishing as a minus-19 in 24 minutes. While it wasn't a spectacular debut, Walker should continue to be a key figure on the Spurs' summer league roster as they progress through the Utah and Las Vegas leagues over the next few weeks.