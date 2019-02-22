Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Assigned to Austin
Walker was assigned to the G League's Austin Spurs on Friday, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
While the Spurs are in Toronto for Friday's showdown with the Raptors, Walker and the Austin Spurs will be headed to California for a game against the South Bay Lakers. Even when Walker is with San Antonio this season, he is not expected to crack the team's rotation.
