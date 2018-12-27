Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Assigned to G League
Walker was assigned to the G League on Thursday and will be available for Friday's game against the Salt Lake City Stars, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Walker was activated for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets after recovering from a torn meniscus, but he did not see the floor. The Spurs will get him some game action soon, however, as he'll play during Friday's G League action.
