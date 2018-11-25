Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Assigned to G League
Walker (knee) has been assigned to the G League to continue his rehabilitation, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
It's great news for the rookie out of Miami as he begins a significant step forward in his rehab with the assignment to the Austin Spurs in the G League. Walker tore his right meniscus back in October and, bearing any major setbacks, is expected to make his NBA debut sometime in December.
