Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Available Monday
Walker (knee) will play Monday against the Rockets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Walker picked up a knee contusion over the weekend, but he's been cleared to play in Houston on Monday after getting through pregame warmups with no issues. He's averaging 13.8 points and 3.0 rebounds across 21.6 minutes over his last five appearances.
