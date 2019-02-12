Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Available Tuesday
Walker (ankle) is available Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
A sprained right ankle has prevented Walker from appearing in the Spurs' past two games, but the rookie has been cleared to play during the final game before the All-Star break. In 57 total minutes, he's racked up 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block on 19.0 percent shooting.
More News
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Doesn't play in Tuesday's win•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Officially out Saturday•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Sidelined Thursday with ankle issue•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...