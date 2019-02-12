Walker (ankle) is available Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

A sprained right ankle has prevented Walker from appearing in the Spurs' past two games, but the rookie has been cleared to play during the final game before the All-Star break. In 57 total minutes, he's racked up 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block on 19.0 percent shooting.