Walker was recalled from the G League on Wednesday.

Walker is yet to make an appearance at the NBA level this season, but he's played in 11 games for the Austin Spurs, averaging 14.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.8 minutes per game. At some point, the first-rounder out of Miami (FL) figures to get a shot, but the Spurs have brought him along slowly following a torn meniscus that kept him out of the early stages of the season.