Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Best game of season in loss
Walker produced 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and a rebound across 13 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves.
Walker topped double figures for the first time this year while playing a season-high 13 minutes, just his second time seeing double-digit minutes. The second-year guard's been unable to find a rhythm this year largely because of a completely sporadic workload. At this point he's off the fantasy radar, but, if the Spurs continue their downward spiral, there's a chance that Walker could be a sneaky pick up later in the year if coach Greg Popovich opts to get his younger players more experience.
