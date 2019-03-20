Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Called up
Walker was called up from the G League on Wednesday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Walker dropped 23 points in Tuesday's G League victory, and it's possible he'll see NBA action Wednesday. He last played for San Antonio on March 15, posting two points, one assist and one steal in five minutes against the Knicks.
