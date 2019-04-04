Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Co-team-high scoring total in loss
Walker furnished 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 16 minutes in the Spurs' 113-85 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Walker shuttled between the G-League and the Spurs during March, although he's now seen the floor in each of the first two games of April. The rookie had only logged five minutes Tuesday, however, and Wednesday's modest spike in playing time seems to have been primarily due to the lopsided deficit San Antonio faced. As such, Walker's minutes still figure to continue to be very limited for the remaining four games of the regular season.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.