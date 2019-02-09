Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Doubtful for Saturday
Walker (ankle) isn't expected to play Saturday against the Jazz, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Walker missed Thursday's matchup due to an ankle injury, and he's slated to extend that streak to two games Saturday. Even when he's been healthy this season, Walker has played in just six games and is averaging 2.3 points along with 1.7 rebounds.
More News
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Sidelined Thursday with ankle issue•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Wretched shooting night•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Recalled from G League•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Shines in return to G League•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Demoted to G League•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Headed back to Austin•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...