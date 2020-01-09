Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Drops 19 off bench
Walker scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal in only 19 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 129-114 win over the Celtics.
The second-year guard continues to see inconsistent minutes in the Spurs' backcourt rotation, scoring in double digits only twice in his last 10 games, but Walker's flashes of upside offer some hope that he could become a key figure in the San Antonio offense down the road. Until that happens, however, he's little more than a DFS deep-tournament dart throw, or a dynasty-league stash, for fantasy purposes.
