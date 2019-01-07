Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Erupts for huge scoring day
Walker registered 34 points (12-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), a rebound, an assist and two steals over 32 minutes Saturday against the Memphis Hustle.
Walker led the team in points and sank 50.0 percent of his field goals along with 66.7 percent of his tries from beyond the arc. He also managed to get to the charity stripe with relative ease. Walker is clearly one of the stars of the G League when he's sent down from the NBA club, and he'll likely re-join the Spurs in the near future, although he's only appeared in one game with San Antonio this year.
