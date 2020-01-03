Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Explodes for 20 points
Walker IV scored 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes of action during Thursday's 109-103 loss to the Thunder.
Walker IV certainly makes his minutes count when Coach Gregg Popovich calls his number. Going all the way back to early December, Walker IV has posted double-digit scoring in any game where he has logged at least 20 minutes. While not currently a viable fantasy option for most rosters, Walker IV may be an interesting player to stash for the future.
