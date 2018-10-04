Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Goes through full practice
Walker (groin) took part in a full scrimmage Wednesday, the San Antonio Express-News reports.
A groin injury kept Walker out of the preseason opener, but he did not appear hampered Wednesday, finishing with 10 points, five boards and an assist in the intra-squad scrimmage. It's still very much unclear how much of a role the rookie will have this season, but he makes for an appealing prospect in dynasty and longer-term fantasy formats.
