Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Goes through shootaround
Walker (knee) was able to go through shootaround ahead of Monday's game against Houston, Matthew R. Tynan of The Athletic reports.
Walker's ability to go through shootaround is positive, though there hasn't been an official update on his availability. The second-year guard sustained a right knee bruise in Saturday's game against Phoenix, though he managed to finish the game with 16 points and three rebounds in 21 minutes of run. If he's unable to go, Marco Bellinelli would likely benefit from an increased workload.
