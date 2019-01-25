Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Headed back to Austin
Walker was assigned to the Austin Spurs of the G League on Friday, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
With the Spurs having the day off Friday, Walker will head to Austin and be available for the team's road game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday night.
