Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Leads all scorers with 28 points
Walker IV registered 28 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and a steal across 24 minutes in Friday's 75-59 loss to the Magic in Las Vegas (Game halted due to earthquake).
Waker IV was the lone bright spot for the Spurs on Friday. Although the Spurs starting lineup should remain largely unchanged, the former 2018 first-round draft pick could be set up for an opportunity with the team if he keeps up this kind of pace in Vegas this summer.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.