Walker IV registered 28 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and a steal across 24 minutes in Friday's 75-59 loss to the Magic in Las Vegas (Game halted due to earthquake).

Waker IV was the lone bright spot for the Spurs on Friday. Although the Spurs starting lineup should remain largely unchanged, the former 2018 first-round draft pick could be set up for an opportunity with the team if he keeps up this kind of pace in Vegas this summer.