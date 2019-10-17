Walker went for five points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 win over the Rockets.

Walker struggled from the field and the charity stripe but contributed across every category. Given the team's depth, Walker will likely have his work cut out for himself in terms of consistently earning enough minutes to hold value outside of deeper leagues. Nevertheless, performances like this one are proof of his potential to make a difference when his number is called.