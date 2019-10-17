Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Little bit of everything in start
Walker went for five points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 win over the Rockets.
Walker struggled from the field and the charity stripe but contributed across every category. Given the team's depth, Walker will likely have his work cut out for himself in terms of consistently earning enough minutes to hold value outside of deeper leagues. Nevertheless, performances like this one are proof of his potential to make a difference when his number is called.
More News
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...