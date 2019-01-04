Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Makes NBA debut
Walker played five minutes off the bench Thursday in the Spurs' 125-107 win over the Raptors, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound.
The No. 18 overall pick in June's draft, Walker has had a delayed start to his NBA career after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee during training camp that required surgery. After a nearly two-month recovery, Walker was eased into action with the G League's Austin Spurs before rejoining San Antonio earlier this week. With the Spurs cruising to a comfortable victory, the guard finally got a chance to make his team debut in garbage time. There wasn't much to take away from this performance, and the time Walker has already lost due to injury will make it an uphill battle for him to claim a rotation spot as a rookie.
