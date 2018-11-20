Walker (knee) has been progressing with his rehab and may be in-line to return in December, Jeff Garcia of Fox 29 San Antonio reports.

Walker has begun moderate running drills although he has yet to begin directional change or contact work according to coach Gregg Popovich. So far there has been no exact timetable for Walker's return although Popovich said that Walker was "a couple more weeks" away. The Spurs will likely take their time with Walker's recovery, but due to an injury hampered backcourt, he may be in line for more minutes than expected once he is able to take the court.