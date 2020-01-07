Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Moves back to bench
Walker will come off the bench Monday against Milwaukee, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Walker drew his first start of the season Saturday against the Bucks, but he was held to just eight points in 26 minutes of action. He'll return to his usual bench role Monday, allowing for Bryn Forbes to start at shooting guard.
