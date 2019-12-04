Walker had 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 victory over the Rockets.

Walker exploded for a career-high 28 points during Tuesday's win, 19 of which came in the fourth quarter alone. He basically carried the Spurs during that period, outscoring the Rockets by himself. This performance needs to be put into context before rushing out to pick him up. The Spurs were without LaMarcus Aldridge (thigh) and Walker simply had the hot hand. Those in deeper formats could give him a look to see if this can eventuate into a sizeable role moving forward.