Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Offensive explosion Tuesday
Walker had 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 victory over the Rockets.
Walker exploded for a career-high 28 points during Tuesday's win, 19 of which came in the fourth quarter alone. He basically carried the Spurs during that period, outscoring the Rockets by himself. This performance needs to be put into context before rushing out to pick him up. The Spurs were without LaMarcus Aldridge (thigh) and Walker simply had the hot hand. Those in deeper formats could give him a look to see if this can eventuate into a sizeable role moving forward.
More News
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Scores 13 in 16 minutes•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Best game of season in loss•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Two DNPs in first three games•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Little bit of everything in start•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: To start Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Starting Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...