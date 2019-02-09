Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Officially out Saturday
Walker (ankle) is out Saturday against the Jazz, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
The rookie will be sidelined for a second straight game as he continues to battle a right ankle sprain. He has yet to establish a consistent role in the Spurs' rotation, so his absence shouldn't affect things too much.
