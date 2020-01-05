Walker managed eight points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 127-118 loss to the Bucks.

Walker made the first start of his career in what was certainly an interesting move by head coach Gregg Popovich. Bryn Forbes shifted back to the bench and so there is reason to think Walker's promotion could be a permanent thing. Walker was certainly not at his best in this one but Forbes was equally unimpressive in his bench role. If Walker remains the starter, he could start to trend up in standard leagues. I am not running to grab him just yet but the situation absolutely warrants monitoring.