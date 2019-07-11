Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Out Wednesday
Walker (rest) won't play in Wednesday's Summer League game against Phoenix, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Walker, who scored 32 points Monday against Toronto, will be held out Wednesday. The second-year guard, who's impressed thus far, will likely return for the Summer League playoffs which begin Friday.
