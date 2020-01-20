Walker finished with seven points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 107-102 win over the Heat.

Walker has connected on just 32.1 percent of his attempts from the field over his last five games, finishing with no more than nine points in any of those outings. The second-year swingman typically doesn't offer much consistent production in other areas when his shot isn't falling, so he's probably best suited for deep leagues for now. His outlook could improve if coach Gregg Popovich decides at some point to marginalize starting shooting guard Bryn Forbes and hand more of Forbes' minutes to Walker.