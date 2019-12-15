Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Questionable Monday
Walker is questionable for Monday's game at Houston with a right knee contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Walker suffered the previously undisclosed lower-body injury during Saturday's matchup with the Suns, but it's now revealed he's dealing with a knee bruise. The 20-year-old has come on strong for the Spurs over the last five games, averaging 13.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 21.6 minutes.
