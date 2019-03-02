Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Recalled from G League
Walker was recalled from the G League on Saturday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Walker hasn't played for the parent club since Feb. 6, though it's possible he sees the floor Saturday against the Thunder. in 57 total minutes this season, the rookie has racked up 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block.
