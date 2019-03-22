Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Recalled from G League
Walker was recalled from the G League on Friday.
In 28 G League appearances, the rookie is averaging 16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.5 minutes. He'll be joining the Spurs for Friday's game against the Rockets.
