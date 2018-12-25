Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Recalled from G League
The Spurs recalled Walker from the G League's Austin Spurs on Sunday, Tom Orsborn and Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News report.
It's uncertain if Walker just joined the Spurs to practice through the Christmas break or if he'll be sent back to Austin ahead of San Antonio's next game Wednesday against Denver. Walker, the 18th overall pick in June's draft, has yet to make his NBA debut after suffering a right knee injury in the preseason. He now looks to be back to full strength after suiting up in nine games for Austin, averaging 14.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.5 minutes per contest.
-
