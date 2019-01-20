Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Recalled Sunday
Walker was recalled from the G League on Sunday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Walker, who has been battling injuries since being drafted by the Spurs earlier this summer, has played in just one NBA contest so far this season. With Derrick White and Patty Mills controlling the point-guard position for the time being, Walker will likely not see much of the court during his stint in the NBA.
