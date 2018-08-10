Walker said Wednesday that he has fully recovered from the sprained right ankle that he suffered during the Las Vegas Summer League, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The rookie first-round pick will now head into training camp without any restrictions as he looks to stake a claim to a spot in San Antonio's rotation right away. Even if the 6-foot-4 guard impresses in camp and during the exhibition slate, he's unlikely to see major minutes away with all of Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan, Marco Belinelli, Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili guaranteed ample playing time.