Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Walker is slated to miss a third consecutive game as he continues to nurse a right ankle sprain. Tuesday marks San Antonio's final game before the All-Star break, so Walker will have plenty of time to heal up before the team's next game, which is set for Feb. 22 against Toronto.

