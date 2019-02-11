Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Remains out Tuesday
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Walker is slated to miss a third consecutive game as he continues to nurse a right ankle sprain. Tuesday marks San Antonio's final game before the All-Star break, so Walker will have plenty of time to heal up before the team's next game, which is set for Feb. 22 against Toronto.
More News
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Doesn't play in Tuesday's win•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Available Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Officially out Saturday•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Sidelined Thursday with ankle issue•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...