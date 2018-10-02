Walker (groin) took part in Wednesday's practice and is expected to participate in the team's scrimmage later in the evening, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Walker was held out of Sunday's preseason opener with a sore groin, but it was apparently just precautionary and he's feeling better just a few days later. As long as Walker doesn't have an uptick in discomfort following Wednesday's scrimmage, it seems likely the rookie should make his preseason debut Friday against the Pistons. That said, there's certainly a chance he seems limited minutes to avoid some sort of setback.