Walker (knee) will play with the Austin Spurs on Friday, Jeff Garcia of Fox San Antonio reports.

Walker was sent to to the Spurs' G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, to continue rehab on his knee and it appears he's close to full strength. "First game is on Friday but with the G League team. I'll be playing down in Austin for a few days. [I'll] be on a minutes restrictions and stuff but just trying to get a rhythm, get a feel for the game." stated Walker. After successfully returning to game shape, Walker will return to the Spurs, although it's uncertain at this point exactly when that will happen.

