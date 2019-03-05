Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Returns from G League
Walker was recalled from the G League on Tuesday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Walker was demoted to the G League on Monday, but he'll return to the parent club and figures to be available if needed for Wednesday's clash with Atlanta. He's appeared in just three of San Antonio's previous 11 contests and has scored just four total points over that stretch.
