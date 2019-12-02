Walker went for 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 132-98 loss to the Pistons.

Walker finished with season highs in scoring, assists, steals and minutes while reaching double figures in points for the second time in his last three appearances. The blowout nature of the contest was likely a key factor here, though Walker will look to keep it rolling during Tuesday's tilt versus the Rockets.