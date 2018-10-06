Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Scores six points in Friday's win
Walker had six points (3-3 FG,) and one assist in five minutes during Friday's 117-93 win over the Pistons.
Walker appears to have shaken off the recent groin injury that kept him out of the preseason opener, though it's uncertain how involved he'll be once the regular season begins. The rookie wing offers good size and strength with no shortage of upside to be a two-way contributor. Nevertheless, as usual the Spurs sport a deep supporting cast, and solidifying a role on a team with playoff aspirations will be no picnic.
