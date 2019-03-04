Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Sent to G League
San Antonio assigned Walker to the G League's Austin Spurs on Monday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Walker is scheduled to suit up for Austin in its next game Tuesday versus the Erie BayHawks. The rookie made a two-minute appearance in the parent club's last game Saturday versus the Thunder, but failed to get off the bench in any of the Spurs' preceding seven contests.
