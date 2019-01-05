Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Sent to G League
The Spurs assigned Walker to the G League's Austin Spurs on Saturday.
Walker will suit up in Austin's home game against the Memphis Hustle that takes place at 1 p.m. EST but should rejoin the parent club for its game Saturday versus the Grizzlies at 8:30 p.m. EST. He'll likely see significant minutes in the G League contest but probably won't be included in coach Gregg Popovich's rotation once he rejoins San Antonio. Walker made his NBA debut during Thursday's win over the Raptors, playing five minutes of garbage time and tallying three points and one rebound.
