Walker put up 21 points (8-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added three steals, two rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes Friday in the G League Austin Spurs' 131-116 loss to the Long Island Nets.

With DeMar DeRozan (knee) returning from a three-game absence in San Antonio's game Thursday against Brooklyn, there wasn't much of a need to keep Walker with the parent club. The rookie first-round pick should be back in San Antonio before long put will likely see his most extended minutes in the G League this season.