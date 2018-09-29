Walker is dealing with a sore left leg, but is expected to suit up for Sunday's preseason opener against the Heat, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

The exact location of the injury is unclear, but it's clearly just minor discomfort considering Walker is expected to take the court in a meaningless exhibition contest. Walker may struggle to find significant minutes early on, though Manu Ginobili's retirement could open up some minutes on the wing for Walker to try and take advantage of.