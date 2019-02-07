Walker won't be available for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a sprained right ankle, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Walker received his most extensive NBA action to date in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Warriors and fell flat, finishing with four points (0-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes. The rookie apparently tweaked his ankle along the way and will be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. Even if healthy, Walker likely would have been excluded from coach Gregg Popovich's rotation anyway with DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge set to return from one-game respites.