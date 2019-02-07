Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Sidelined Thursday with ankle issue
Walker won't be available for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a sprained right ankle, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Walker received his most extensive NBA action to date in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Warriors and fell flat, finishing with four points (0-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes. The rookie apparently tweaked his ankle along the way and will be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. Even if healthy, Walker likely would have been excluded from coach Gregg Popovich's rotation anyway with DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge set to return from one-game respites.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...