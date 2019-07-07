Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Sitting out Sunday
Walker will sit out Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Hornets for rest purposes, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The Spurs are just giving Walker some maintenance in the midst of a heavy game schedule. Walker tallied 28 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the field in his first outing in Las Vegas.
