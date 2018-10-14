Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Spotted walking "just fine"
Walker IV (knee) was walking around practice "just fine", Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
After undergoing knee surgery Wednesday, Walker was spotted at practice Sunday walking around just fine. It has been reported that the rookie will probably miss up to at least six weeks after tearing his right meniscus last week however.
More News
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Undergoes surgery, has 6-to-8 week timeline•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Tears meniscus•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Scores six points in Friday's win•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Goes through full practice•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Resumes practicing Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Still experiencing soreness•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...