Play

Walker will start in place of DeMar DeRozan (rest) during Saturday's preseason game against the Magic, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

DeRozan was a late scratch Saturday, and the second-year Walker will step in. He saw double-digit minutes in five games last season, averaging 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

More News
Our Latest Stories