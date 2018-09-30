Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Still experiencing soreness
Walker (leg) was still dealing with soreness and did not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Heat, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Walker was expected to play despite nursing a sore left leg, but it appears the Spurs weren't interested in rushing the rookie back to the court. He'll have some extended time off now with San Antonio not scheduled to play again until Friday against the Pistons.
