Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Tears meniscus
Walker IV has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee and will undergo surgery Monday, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Walker tore the same meniscus last fall before his freshman season in Miami, and he went on to appear in 32 games, averaging 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.8 minutes. A timetable for his return hasn't been officially established, but early reports indicate Walker could return in six-to-eight weeks, which falls around mid-to-late November. While he's sidelined, Derrick White and Bryn Forbes could see more run.
